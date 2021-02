Hastings police officers shoot wanted man in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say officers from the Hastings Police Department in Nebraska shot a man while attempting to take him into custody.

The city said in a news release that officers recognized the wanted man at about 1 p.m. Saturday and attempted to make contact. He fled on foot.

The chase ended behind a business. The city said the man was armed and shots were fired by police. Officers administered medical treatment until he was transported.

His condition is unknown. Officers involved in the shooting would be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

No further details were immediately released. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the investigation.

