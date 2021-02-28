Advertisement

Four people hurt in shooting outside of an Omaha bar

Four people hurt in shooting outside of an Omaha bar
Four people hurt in shooting outside of an Omaha bar(WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a shooting at 10th and Capitol Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened just outside of Moe and Curly’s Pub.

Omaha Police say three people were taken to the hospital with very serious injuries. A fourth person, also injured, was taken to the hospital. Details about the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect, or what may have led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

