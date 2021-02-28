Four people hurt in shooting outside of an Omaha bar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a shooting at 10th and Capitol Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened just outside of Moe and Curly’s Pub.

Omaha Police say three people were taken to the hospital with very serious injuries. A fourth person, also injured, was taken to the hospital. Details about the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect, or what may have led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

