UNO drops third straight to North Dakota in home finale

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UNO hockey lost its home finale by a final of 4-2 on Friday night against North Dakota.

It was the third game of four straight against the Fighting Hawks. The first three have all resulted in losses to the top-ranked college hockey team in the country.

UND scored first when Mark Senden apparently scored in the first period. Even though the puck came loose, a review from officials confirmed the goal.

Then, the Mavs tied the game when Brock Bremer hit a rebound into the back of the North Dakota net just 27 seconds into the second period.

Jack Sanderson gave the lead right back to the Fighting Hawks later in the period and the game sat at a 2-1 UND advantage until Omaha tied it with just 2:20 to go.

It was a goal courtesy of Jack Randl.

In the final two minutes, North Dakota scored twice. The second of the two came on an empty netter.

UNO is now 13-9-1 and has one more game in Grand Forks next Friday to wrap up the regular season before the NCHC playoffs start.

