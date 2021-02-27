Advertisement

Two men arrested after Douglas County deputy finds 34 pounds of cocaine

(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday morning.

Michael Aponte from New York and Rawy Correa Perez from Wisconsin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a tax stamp.

A Toyota 4Runner was stopped by a DCSO deputy at I-80 east and 108th Street for a traffic offense at 11:35 a.m. Sheriff’s say there were many sketchy signs of possible criminal activity and a request to search the car was denied.

A DCSO K9 went around the car and after signs of a smell, there was a search. In the search, deputies found 13 packages that tested positive for cocaine hidden in a spare tire.

The total weight seized with packaging was 34.22 pounds.

Mugshot of Michael Aponte (left) and Michael Aponte & Rawy Correa Perez (right)
Mugshot of Michael Aponte (left) and Michael Aponte & Rawy Correa Perez (right)(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

