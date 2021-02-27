Norfolk Public Schools on probation for racial slurs at game

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Norfolk Public Schools will be on probation for the rest of the school year after racial slurs were yelled at players from Omaha Northwest’s girls’ basketball game earlier this month.

The Nebraska School Activities Association concluded its investigation Thursday. The school district is implementing several measures in response to the incident on Feb. 12.

The steps include issuing a formal apology to Omaha Public Schools, changing seating arrangements at activities, and developing an equity and diversity plan. School officials were not able to determine who was responsible for the slurs.

If another incident occurs before the end of the school year, more sanctions would be imposed.

