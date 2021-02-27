Advertisement

New COVID-19 variants detected in Omaha-metro

By Alex McLoon
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Experts find a second COVID-19 variant in Nebraska and this variant is the one from California.

The state’s public health lab found the first Nebraskan with the U.K. variant Friday. The health department says this doesn’t mean anything for restrictions yet.

The health department’s senior epidemiologist says officials need to keep their eyes on case counts and for Douglas County to keep being proactive.

Experts say the U.K. variant was likely already here and new technology at the public health lab just finally detected them.

The department confirmed nine cases of the California variant in Douglas County residents. They’re investigating those cases now.

The Nebraska Public Health Lab also confirmed four cases across the state meaning this variant is spreading.

“We’re reviewing the science on them and we believe that these variants have some mutations that make them more transmissible. So, easier to catch,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, Senior Epidemiologist.

Data suggests current vaccines should still protect against variants. The health department says keep wearing your mask, keep your distance, and get the vaccine when you can.

Officials found other variants in districts belonging to Public Health Solutions including Lincoln-Lancaster and East Central.

