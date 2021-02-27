Nebraska Legislature hears opinions on bill that would prohibit conversion therapy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bill aimed at outlawing conversion therapy in the State of Nebraska was open for public comment in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday. This comes days after Lincoln became the first city in Nebraska to ban it.

Conversion therapy was discussed at length at the capitol. Those in favor and opposed were able to voice their beliefs on the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

More than a dozen people took the stand before the state senators gave their thoughts on Bill 231, which would prohibit medical professionals from conducting conversion therapy on minors.

Reasons for those in opposition said it’s interfering with free speech, religious freedom and parental rights. Those in favor say conversion therapy doesn’t work and that it can cause life-long mental and emotional damage.

“This legislation will not impact parental or religious rights,” said Abbi Swatsworth , Executive Director of OutNebraska. “This legislation will curb licensed professionals from using damaging practices.”

Conversion therapy is not accepted by nearly every major health association, including the American Psychological Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association. Twenty states have already banned the practice.

“We could join some other conservative states and saying that this is something we could all agree on that we need to stop,” said Sen. Megan Hunt of District 8 in Omaha who introduced the bill.

Friday was just the opportunity for public comment. What’s next for Bill 231; the Judiciary Committee has to vote it out of committee to the senate floor.

