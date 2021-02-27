Advertisement

Marian wins 2021 girls state swimming title

Source: NET
Source: NET(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With 171 points more than the second place team, Omaha Marian dominated the girls state swimming finals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Saturday.

The school finished with 416 team points. Lincoln Southwest was second with 245, and Millard North was third with 213.

The Crusaders had first place finishers in the 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay.

Future Nebraska swimmer JoJo Randby had multiple first place finishes including defending her title in the 50 freestyle, the 100 breaststroke, and as part of the 200 medley relay.

Other first place finishes from metro schools include:

  • 200 individual medley - Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South
  • 100 backstroke - Hannah hailu, Millard North

