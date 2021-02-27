Man steals 300 religious tracts from Omaha family’s porch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bundled up from head to toe, this porch pirate isn’t just keeping warm but is hiding his identity from a ring camera.

Robin Merriweather said, “There’s no window right here so we got that and also just keep an eye on the neighborhood to see what’s going on. Lot of us around here kind of take care of each other.”

When the porch pirate runs to a waiting getaway car you can hear a watchful neighbor say, “Look back you’re on camera.”

Although too far away to capture a clear license plate, the car is recognizable. For law enforcement, doorbell cameras are important tools in catching suspects bringing crimes to neighborhood doorsteps.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said, “There may be other homes in the neighborhood that have a ring cam and we can use those videos to identify the car, identify the driver that way.”

The stolen package from the Merryweather’s porch isn’t big but for them, it carries a lot of weight. The couple had ordered 300 religious tracts they pass out mostly to the homeless.

So when the porch pirate opens the package, he’ll see that somebody loves you and read about forgiveness. The Merryweather’s believe the theft is a blessing for someone in disguise.

Cesia Merryweather said, “I hope that they read it and they think about oh wow, was this really worth it. I hope they get moral conviction about it.”

“Someone identifies them we just want to tell them we forgive them and hope they can come join us and hand those tracks out,” said Robin Merriweather.

The Better Business Bureau has these tips:

Login to the shopper and track your package Watch for an arrival notification and get it off the porch right away Some shippers allow requests for deliveries in a spot around your house that’s out of view from the street

The Merryweathers received a new package of religious tracts that they started hanging out last night.

