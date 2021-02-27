Advertisement

Man grazed by bullet in Council Bluffs club shooting

(Gray tv)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a Friday night shooting at a Council Bluffs club.

Officers went to “The Cube” for reports of a man who had been shot. He was seen by the medics on scene but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The police found the man sitting on a bench with security guards from the club standing around him. They say he had a hole in his shirt and a scratch where it appears he was grazed by a bullet.

Evidence of the shooting was found in the entryway of the club and officers closed the bar and locked down the scene.

Anyone that has information about the shooting or any tips can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or they can call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
Man steals 300 religious tracts from Omaha family’s porch
Authorities investigate after explosive device reported at Nebraska Chinese Association
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Anthone: Nebraskans with comorbidities included in Phase 2A COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Kansas man charged after driving into lake with mother
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Saturday Feb. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 9 new cases of California COVID-19 variant
Iowa woman killed in collision between car, semi truck
Injured man taken to hospital after shooting inside Council Bluffs bar