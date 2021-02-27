Man grazed by bullet in Council Bluffs club shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a Friday night shooting at a Council Bluffs club.

Officers went to “The Cube” for reports of a man who had been shot. He was seen by the medics on scene but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The police found the man sitting on a bench with security guards from the club standing around him. They say he had a hole in his shirt and a scratch where it appears he was grazed by a bullet.

Evidence of the shooting was found in the entryway of the club and officers closed the bar and locked down the scene.

Anyone that has information about the shooting or any tips can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or they can call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

