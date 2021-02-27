Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy and warmer Saturday with a few showers. Cooler Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -We’re starting Saturday on a clear and calm note – with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A sunny morning will make way for more clouds during the afternoon and evening. Gusty southerly winds should warm the Metro into the 50s, ahead of a cold front this evening.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph possible Saturday (WOWT)

This front with bring us the chance for scattered showers this afternoon through tonight. The best chance for widespread rain will likely stay north of I-80. Even a few rumbles of thunder are possible! A trace of snowfall can’t be ruled out for our counties close to the South Dakota border.

With the recent warm-up, ice has broken up along local rivers with the risk for ice jam flooding as a result. The Elkhorn and Platte Rivers are being monitored, with ongoing flooding south of Schuyler and Fremont.

Ice jam flooding continues along the Platte River (WOWT)

We’ll start Sunday back in the upper-20s with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Strong NW winds will keep Sunday’s highs in the upper-30s and lower-40s, despite additional afternoon sunshine. Winds could gust up to 35 mph Sunday morning, before wind gusts decrease for the afternoon and evening.

Gusty wind Sunday morning (WOWT)

3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

Highs may struggle to warm past the lower-40s Monday morning, but strong southerly winds return Tuesday, driving temperatures into the mid to upper-50s! Highs will attempt to hit 60° Wednesday.

We could see a few showers Thursday evening into Friday morning. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine is on tap next week, with temperatures staying in the 50s and 60s for the second half of the 10-day forecast.

Keep track of the hourly and extended outlook anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App:

