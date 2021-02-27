Kansas man charged after driving into lake with mother

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 21-year-old Kansas man has been charged after allegedly driving a vehicle into Lone Star Lake with his mother inside.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Jeremy S. Williams of Lawrence made his first court appearance Friday where he was formally charged with second-degree attempted murder. Deputies responded to a call Thursday about a vehicle appearing to have driven into the lake.

The caller reported that a woman was a passenger and appeared unable to get out of the vehicle because of a broken leg. The caller had helped the 54-year-old woman from the vehicle by the time authorities arrived.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and cold exposure.

