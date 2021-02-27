Injured man taken to hospital after shooting inside Council Bluffs bar

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Criminal Investigation Division is looking into a Saturday morning shooting at a Council Bluffs bar.

Officers went to the O’Face Bar at 12:56 a.m. for a shooting report inside. The police found out that a gunman walked into a bar and shot at a man.

They describe the gunman wearing a red shirt, black coat, black pants, and a red bandanna around his face. Police found the man the was injured and assisted him until the Council Bluffs Fire Department arrived and then he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Anyone that has information about the shooting or any tips can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or they can call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

