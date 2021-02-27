Advertisement

Illinois man pleads not guilty in woman’s death in Iowa

Richard Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Illinois, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of...
Richard Forsythe, 21, of Galena, Illinois, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of East Dubuque, Illinois.(Dubuque County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A 21-year-old Illinois man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body at an arboretum in Iowa has pleaded not guilty.

Richard Forsythe, of Galena, Illinois, recently entered a written plea in Iowa District Court in Dubuque County. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of East Dubuque, Illinois.

Her body was found Feb. 1 at the Dubuque Arboretum. Police say she was stabbed 15 times. Forsythe’s next court hearing is set for April 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
Grand jury indicts UNL student on child pornography charges
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed

Latest News

CEO of Omaha clinical research company making Black History
CEO of Omaha clinical research company making Black History
Device detonated at Nebraska-Chinese Association
Device detonated at Nebraska-Chinese Association
Porch pirate finds religion
Porch pirate finds religion
Black clinical researcher uses platform to educate
Black clinical researcher uses platform to educate
2 suffer minor injuries in small plane crash in Iowa