Husker WBB home finale against Michigan State gets canceled less than hour before tipoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska women’s basketball home finale against Michigan State set for 1 p.m. on Saturday was canceled less than an hour before tipoff due to “advice from institutional medical staffs,” according to a release from the school.

The players were out on the court warming up, and then the game was called.

Senior day festivities for Nebraska were still held.

The Huskers are scheduled to close the regular season next Saturday at Iowa.

