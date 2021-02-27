Advertisement

Des Moines police investigating city’s first homicide

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Des Moines that fatally wounded a man.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting at about 11:20 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the man with a gunshot injury. Police said in a news release that despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and the hospital, he died at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

This is the city’s first homicide of the year.

