Cat dies in house fire near 157th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a Saturday morning house fire.

According to OFD, there was a call around 5:18 a.m. of a house fire near 157th Street and Decatur Street. Fire crews saw flames shooting 20 feet above the house and four people were home at the time.

All four people made it out safely and no one was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, a cat died and the house next door was evacuated as well.

