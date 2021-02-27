Advertisement

Cat dies in house fire near 157th Street

(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a Saturday morning house fire.

According to OFD, there was a call around 5:18 a.m. of a house fire near 157th Street and Decatur Street. Fire crews saw flames shooting 20 feet above the house and four people were home at the time.

All four people made it out safely and no one was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, a cat died and the house next door was evacuated as well.

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
Man steals 300 religious tracts from Omaha family’s porch
Authorities investigate after explosive device reported at Nebraska Chinese Association
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Anthone: Nebraskans with comorbidities included in Phase 2A COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Two men arrested after Douglas County deputy finds 34 pounds of cocaine
Des Moines police investigating city’s first homicide
3-Day Forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy and warmer Saturday with a few showers. Cooler Sunday!
Saturday, February 27th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast