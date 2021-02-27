Advertisement

Authorities investigate after device reported at Nebraska Chinese center

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Fire official said Friday that investigators found “remnants of a possible incendiary device” after responding to an arson call that came in Thursday night about the Nebraska Chinese Association’s facility.

OFD Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said in an email to 6 News on Friday that authorities didn’t think the building near 83rd and Blondo streets was the target for the device.

The incident remains under investigation, Fitzpatrick said.

The Chinese organization has declined to comment on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

