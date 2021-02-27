2 suffer minor injuries in small plane crash in Iowa

MILLVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Officials say two people suffered only minor injuries when the small plane they were in crashed in northwestern Iowa.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in a snow-covered field just east of Millville in Clayton County. The sheriff’s office says the 1963 single-engine Cessna attempted to make an emergency landing on a county road, but hit a snowbank and overturned.

Officials say the pilot, 44-year-old Joseph Bolton of Peosta, and his passenger, 43-year-old Eric Harbaugh of Russell, Kansas, suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

