Two women arrested after NSP finds 6 pounds of meth during traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two women after finding six pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

Carmen Felix Loera, 36, and an 18-year-old were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. The 18-year-old was cited for less than an ounce of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A trooper saw a Nissan Versa fail to stop at a stop sign after exiting I-80 at mile marker 338 at the Hampton interchange Thursday morning. They say the trooper discovered criminal activity during the traffic stop.

While searching the car, six pounds of meth and less than one ounce of marijuana were found. The meth was found in five separate bags in the back passenger of the car.

Both women are from San Diego, California and both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

In the first days of 2021, NSP troopers and investigators have taken more than 56 pounds of meth off Nebraska streets.

Mugshot of Carmen Felix Loera, 36 (left) and 18-year-old woman (right) (PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)

Correction: The misspelling of Lorea has been corrected to Loera. 6 News regrets the error.

