Advertisement

Scottsbluff man sentenced after conviction for stealing from fundraiser

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Scottsbluff man to prison after he was convicted of stealing money from an online campaign that claimed it would help the children of a woman killed in a crash.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the judge sentenced 37-year-old Febronio Plasencio Jr., on Feb. 12 to a year in prison after he was convicted of theft by taking, a misdemeanor.

Plasencio was arrested after Gering police began investigating a GoFundMe fundraiser for the three young children of Holly Heath. She died Dec. 5, 2019, after being injured in a crash.

Someone contacted police because of concerns the money wasn’t going toward the children. An investigation showed Plasencio had been withdrawing money from the account and not giving it to the Heath family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Referee alleges assault during Northwest High School basketball game
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
Bill allowing conceal carry without permit introduced to Nebraska legislature
The Burt County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old girl.
NSP: Burt County toddler found safe

Latest News

Community leaders call on Omaha Fire, union to support Black woman firefighters
One of 7 on federal charges of selling misbranded drugs to stand trial in Nebraska
Every year 15 million Americans are diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or AFib.
Bellevue man among first to receive AFib implant- 6:30 PM
Vaccine priority list disputes- 6:30PM
Vaccine priority list disputes- 6:30PM