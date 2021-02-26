Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Breezy and mild the next few days, showers possible this weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures below freezing. Watch for isolated slick spots this morning as any roads that look wet are likely slick. We should be back above freezing by the 9am hour. Clouds will increase into the afternoon as we warm into the upper 40s.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts will be a bit noticeable this afternoon as they get up near 25 mph.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Saturday is expected to be warmer with highs in the 50s thanks to a south wind gusting to near 30 mph. That will happen before a 40% chance of isolated showers or drizzle after 4pm into the evening. Impacts are likely limited but don’t be surprised by a little rain in the area.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Winds then flip and come out of the north Saturday night into Sunday morning sending a little cooler air our way. Highs in the 40s and breezy northwest wind will make for a chillier Sunday.

Mostly dry and mild conditions are likely next week with highs in the 50s for several days!

