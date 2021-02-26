Advertisement

Pursuit ends in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night

Details are limited, but no medical attention was required.
NSP & LPD involved in a pursuit that ended near 70th & Cornhusker just before midnight,...
NSP & LPD involved in a pursuit that ended near 70th & Cornhusker just before midnight, Thursday night.(KOLN/LTU/Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pursuit that started in the Omaha Metro ended in northeast Lincoln just before midnight, Thursday night.

Details are limited, but Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW that the vehicle involved in the pursuit was originally spotted by Omaha Police sometime Thursday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol later picked up the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which made its way down I-80 to the Waverly exit, then down Highway 6 into Lincoln. The pursuit ended just west of 70th and Cornhusker, when the vehicle crashed into a ditch outside a business on the south side of the highway.

LPD says three people were apprehended, but just one person has been arrested and jailed at this time.

Lincoln Police say they assisted the troopers with the Lincoln-portion of the pursuit. An unidentifiable law enforcement helicopter was also overhead in the area of 70th and Cornhusker before eventually leaving the scene.

More details are expected to be released later today. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Sarpy County officials say one person is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on...
Pedestrian struck while working on car in Bellevue

Latest News

The push is on to get Nebraska’s minorities on board with COVID vaccine
Community leaders call on Omaha Fire, union to support Black woman firefighters
One of 7 on federal charges of selling misbranded drugs to stand trial in Nebraska
(AP)
Scottsbluff man sentenced after conviction for stealing from fundraiser