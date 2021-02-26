Platte River ice jams cause flooding near Schuyler

(WOWT) - Ice jams on the Platte River led to flooding Friday morning on Highway 15 south of Schuyler and rising waters downstream.

Travelers using Highway 15 south of Schuyler, NE may need to find another route this morning. Here's a pic of the flooding over the road, as a result of an ice jam in the Platte River. Photo courtesy Tom Smith, Dodge county Emergency Manager. #newx pic.twitter.com/RCns1AMvWn — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 26, 2021

Drone video, provided to 6 News courtesy of Sky Heli-Cam, shows how ice jams were affecting the Platte River south of Fremont on Friday morning.

Dodge County authorities on Thursday were advising of potential flooding in low-lying areas later that night in the North Bend area and in the early morning hours Friday around Fremont, asking residents in those areas to prepare in case evacuations were needed without much notice.

