Advertisement

Platte River ice jams cause flooding near Schuyler

This photo from drone video provided to 6 News courtesy of Sky Heli-Cam shows how ice jams were...
This photo from drone video provided to 6 News courtesy of Sky Heli-Cam shows how ice jams were affecting the Platte River south of Fremont on Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Ice jams on the Platte River led to flooding Friday morning on Highway 15 south of Schuyler and rising waters downstream.

Drone video, provided to 6 News courtesy of Sky Heli-Cam, shows how ice jams were affecting the Platte River south of Fremont on Friday morning.

Dodge County authorities on Thursday were advising of potential flooding in low-lying areas later that night in the North Bend area and in the early morning hours Friday around Fremont, asking residents in those areas to prepare in case evacuations were needed without much notice.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
Grand jury indicts UNL student on child pornography charges

Latest News

Platte River ice jams near Fremont
Ice jams affecting Platte River
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 93 new cases
U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly
Former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly to join Nebraska Attorney General’s Office
Methodist Hospital marks one year of COVID-19 in Nebraska