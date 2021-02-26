One of 7 on federal charges of selling misbranded drugs to stand trial in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Federal indictments were handed down to three Americans, three Pakistani Nationals, and an Indian National accused of misbranding pharmaceutical drugs.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office, a three-count Indictment charges the seven individuals with Conspiracy to Distribute Misbranded Drugs, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Food and Drug Administration.

If sentenced, they could each face a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000, a term of supervised release of at least 4 years, and a $100 special assessment, the release states.

Joey Macke was arrested Wednesday in Ohio. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place Friday, but he is expected to be ordered to Nebraska for trial, according to the release.

The indictment alleges that the seven individuals advertised and sold misbranded pharmaceutical drugs online and without prescriptions, the release states. Those substances included products that were made to seem like Schedule I-IV controlled substances, which range from fully illegal substances to controlled substances allowed by prescription.

“A controlled purchase from one of the websites revealed the prescription drug ordered was misbranded and contained a quantity of heroin,” the release states. “The group recruited individuals in the United States and other countries to collect payments for the illegal sale of drugs in an attempt to disguise the source of the proceeds.”

