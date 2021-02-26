Omaha RiverFront Revitalization Plan is on schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Gene Leahy Mall, Lewis & Clark Landing, and the Heartland of America Park are currently under construction of the RiverFront Revitalization Plan.

The groundbreaking took place almost two years ago. Most of the revitalization is expected to be finished next year.

At the Gene Leahy Mall, the foundational work has been completed for the pavilion, water features, and playgrounds. It took 9,300 dump truckloads to fill up where the lagoon used to be, now at street level.

Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications at MECA said, “At this point, all the construction timelines are on schedule. Certainly, COVID put just a temporary slow down on the process down here but really, we were able to proceed with that work because the work is outdoors. A lot of this work is able to be done individually, workers here are able to socially distance.”

At the Heartland of America Park, important underground infrastructure has been installed as well as a multi-month soil settlement. Demolition work is taking place at Lewis & Clark Landing, making room for a sand volleyball court, park, and more.

“I think this year is going to be really significant for this project. Even in the spring and summer, you may start to see things like trees and landscaping start to go in. So it will look less like a dirt field. And even in the coming months, it’s gonna look more like a park,” said Engdahl.

All three construction sites remain on schedule.

