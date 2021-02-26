Advertisement

New security dorms open at Neb. State Penitentiary

It's moving day for a group of Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates who are relocating to a new 100-bed dormitory.
It’s moving day for a group of Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates who are relocating to a new 100-bed dormitory.(NSP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s moving day for a group of Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates who are relocating to a new 100-bed dormitory.

“This building will not increase the number of inmates that we accommodate at the penitentiary, but it will allow us to free up space in other housing units,” said Scott R. Frakes, director, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The new dormitory also has a large day area and better accessibility to provide clinical treatment and other programs.

The last time housing was added to NSP was 20 years ago, according to the release.

“The potential for further expansion on the penitentiary campus is limited,” stated Dir. Frakes. “That is part of the reason for putting forth the proposal to build a new, multicustody level corrections facility. It will be challenging for NSP to attain five more years of use as a high-security facility. We can spend nearly $200 million to completely renovate NSP or repurpose it, in conjunction with building a newer facility.”

