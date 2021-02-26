Nebraska bus drivers back legislation for extra protection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers, under attack on public buses. It happens occasionally, even in the Omaha metro.

That’s why some state lawmakers are looking to give them added protection.

Metro Transit has 146 men and women operating their buses. Multiply that by all of their routes every day and that’s thousands of opportunities for a smooth ride, or a bumpy one, which is why Eric Wattier says the more protection, the better.

Wattier, an Orbt driver, doesn’t just hop in the seat of his nearly 20-ton bus and tune out the world until his route is done.

In fact, it’s quite the contrary. His day starts with the sun and by the time he’s collecting passengers around 5 a.m., he has to be alert and ready for anything.

Jason Rose, Metro Transit’s Outreach Coordinator explains how much drivers do in addition to transporting passengers.

“A lot of our drivers are also customer service folks. They are a listening ear. They help people navigate the city and literally connect them to the community.” he said.

“People think this is a party bus sometimes.” Wattier joked, adding that his three years with Metro Transit have been rewarding and he wants it to stay that way.

“You get to know your passengers really well. Sometimes just by picking them up every day at the same stop or at the same time and you establish a rapport with them,” said Wattier.

Earlier this week, bus drivers in Lincoln shared testimonies about some of the scarier situations they’ve been in. One described a situation where someone threatened to assault a driver.

“In doing so, he’s got that hatchet in his hand. He tells his buddy, watch what I do to this m-fer.” said a driver.

That’s why drivers and Metro Transit publicly backs LB 661, which enhances the penalty of assaulting a public transit driver making it a felony. They call it an extra layer of protection.

“We get scared when people get aggressive because the only thing we have protecting us is our safety barrier door,” Wattier stated.

He points out those types of situations don’t happen often, but occasionally riders do pick fights. He had one try to bring a weapon on board, and another start an argument because Wattier wouldn’t allow him to carry on an open can of beer.

“It’s reassurance that they can do their job and focus,” said Rose.

That protection extends to passengers as well.

Omaha resident Curtis Lee says he’s been taking the bus to work every day for 15 years.

He added he not only appreciates the work bus drivers do, answering route questions and reminding them when their stop is coming up, but he doesn’t want a troublemaker distracting the driver and putting everyone in danger.

