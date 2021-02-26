Marian’s Megan Carter makes history, becomes second ever four-peat diving champ

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Megan Carter became the second person ever to win the Nebraska girls state diving title all four years of high school on Thursday.

The Marian senior won with a score of 511.30.

It was a surreal experience that may take some time to sit in.

“It just feels like I haven’t done it yet. I don’t know, it’s crazy. I mean, I haven’t even thought about it,” Carter said.

In almost a carbon copy of her third state title as a junior, Carter started slow and didn’t lead the pack after her first five dives.

Then, Carter locked in and took the lead and never looked back.

“For her to come out and, she didn’t start her best, for her to just dig out from the hole she was in and focus on what she needed to do, I was so proud of her,” Megan’s mom and coach Becki Carter said.

The Carter family has left quite the legacy as divers.

Becki won two state titles, Megan’s older sister Taylor won one and holds the Nebraska state record of 520.00, and, now, Megan is a four-time champ.

With mom by her side, Megan’s dad, brother and sister all got to see her make history.

“Oh, it was so good. Just knowing that everything paid off and my family has helped me tremendously throughout all my four years,” Carter said.

She’s set to attend Indiana University and will be heading to Bloomington, IN this summer.

Megan and Taylor will be on the same team together as Hoosiers next year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.