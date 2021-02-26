Advertisement

Marian’s Megan Carter makes history, becomes second ever four-peat diving champ

By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Megan Carter became the second person ever to win the Nebraska girls state diving title all four years of high school on Thursday.

The Marian senior won with a score of 511.30.

It was a surreal experience that may take some time to sit in.

“It just feels like I haven’t done it yet. I don’t know, it’s crazy. I mean, I haven’t even thought about it,” Carter said.

In almost a carbon copy of her third state title as a junior, Carter started slow and didn’t lead the pack after her first five dives.

Then, Carter locked in and took the lead and never looked back.

“For her to come out and, she didn’t start her best, for her to just dig out from the hole she was in and focus on what she needed to do, I was so proud of her,” Megan’s mom and coach Becki Carter said.

The Carter family has left quite the legacy as divers.

Becki won two state titles, Megan’s older sister Taylor won one and holds the Nebraska state record of 520.00, and, now, Megan is a four-time champ.

With mom by her side, Megan’s dad, brother and sister all got to see her make history.

“Oh, it was so good. Just knowing that everything paid off and my family has helped me tremendously throughout all my four years,” Carter said.

She’s set to attend Indiana University and will be heading to Bloomington, IN this summer.

Megan and Taylor will be on the same team together as Hoosiers next year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Referee alleges assault during Northwest High School basketball game
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
Bill allowing conceal carry without permit introduced to Nebraska legislature
The Burt County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old girl.
NSP: Burt County toddler found safe

Latest News

Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) brings the ball up the court with forward...
Creighton returns from break with a lopsided 77-53 win against DePaul
Maddie Clark at practice
Maddie Clark beats the odds the making swimming state championships after being a wheelchair