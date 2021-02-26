Local church helps community through food distributions.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 180 boxes filled with fresh produce, dairy products, and milk, arrived in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church Friday morning.

“The meat can vary between some chicken taco meat, some sausages, we’ve had brats in there, and fully cooked chicken thighs,” Carri Prusia, the church’s office manager, explained.

The church partnered with a non-profit, Whispering Roots, to distribute USDA Farmer to Family Food Boxes.

“We actually distribute to schools, to food pantries, and we have one OHA housing development that we also serve,” Prusia said.

Gage Woodyard helps unload the truck full of food every Friday. He then is able to take some of the boxes to his own food pantry.

“When you see someone’s face light up, when you say that you have fresh produce to give them, it’s one of the experiences that I’ll never forget,” Woodyard, Director of St. Benedict’s Pantry, said.

He said the boxes are claimed very quickly.

“It’s usually gone the next day,” Woodyard added.

Prusia said they’ve been trying to fill a need for years, but especially during the pandemic when more families are in need.

“It’s still very, very important that we do this every week to continue to reach into our community and help,” she said.

The church also holds a food pantry on the third Saturday of every month for people to get a food box, along with other grocery items and a gallon of milk.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.