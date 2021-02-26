Methodist Hospital marks one year of COVID-19 in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Methodist Hospital is checking in with the state’s first COVID-19 patient nearly a year after they were diagnosed.

In March of 2020, Emma Hutchinson walked into Methodist Hospital to address a migraine accompanied by her father, Ralph Hutchinson. It was the third time that week Emma had been in for migraines and Emma had recently been traveling in the United Kingdom.

A nurse checked Emma’s blood oxygen level and discovered it was dangerously low, followed by a chest X-ray ordered by Dr. McMahon that indicated pneumonia. That’s when Methodist Hospital infection preventionist Amanda Wyant was alerted.

Wyant pushed for the health department to test Emma for COVID-19 as well as ordered a CT scan, which revealed ground-glass opacities consistent with COVID-19.

The next day, Emma’s COVID-19 test came back positive, and that evening, she was transferred from Methodist Hospital to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Watch the full news conference

