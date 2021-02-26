LIVE: Gov. Ricketts gives update on Nebraska COVID-19 response

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Ricketts said appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are filling up quickly, noting that the Douglas County Health Department recently put a call out for more than 800 vaccination appointments, but that they were then quickly booked up until the middle of March.

The governor pushed back on questions why Nebraska was in making the call “late in the game” to require vaccination registration through the state system rather than residents’ local health department’s systems, saying it wasn’t “late.” Ricketts said the “global view” system would make it easier for Nebraskans to decide where they wanted to receive each vaccination.

Ricketts said the state was working with Microsoft to develop this system. Last week, Iowa canceled its plans to work with Microsoft to develop a vaccination registration portal, just 10 days after announcing the plan to work with them.

The governor also said he didn’t think any pharmacies had been added to the Federal Pharmacy Program, but that more pharmacies might be receiving those vaccination doses now. The state will be working with them eventually to make sure they’re part of the state’s global system; but for now, he said, they are working with local health departments mostly on scheduling vaccinations.

Ricketts again addressed questions about removing younger vulnerable populations from the state’s vaccine prioritizations, reiterating his stance once more that the state had examined vaccination data and found that doing so by age was more efficient.

He said he was still in favor of allowing health departments to designate 10% of vaccinations to other population groups in order to make sure that local public safety avenues were protected.

