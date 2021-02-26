Advertisement

Former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly to join Nebraska Attorney General’s Office

U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly
U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly(U.S Attorney's Office)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Doug Peterson has announced that Joe Kelly is joining the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Kelly served as the United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska from 2018 to 2021. Kelly submitted his resignation earlier this month when he and other U.S. attorneys across the country were asked by President Joe Biden’s administration to step down by the end of the month.

According to the release, Kelly will serve as Chief of the Criminal Bureau in the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Peterson said, “Joe’s years of experience as a criminal prosecutor will be a tremendous asset to the Nebraska Department of Justice and the citizens of Nebraska.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed
Grand jury indicts UNL student on child pornography charges

Latest News

This photo from drone video provided to 6 News courtesy of Sky Heli-Cam shows how ice jams were...
Platte River ice jams cause flooding near Schuyler
Platte River ice jams near Fremont
Ice jams affecting Platte River
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 93 new cases
Methodist Hospital marks one year of COVID-19 in Nebraska