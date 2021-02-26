David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and Mild Saturday, cooler Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures again climbed above average around the Omaha metro this afternoon. Despite some cloud cover, temperatures still pushed into the mid and upper 40s around town, with some 50s in far southern Nebraska. Winds have been a little breezy at times but will die down this evening into the overnight. Skies will slowly clear out as well, leading to another chilly night. Expect low temperatures in the mid and upper 20s for most of the area, which may again lead to some slick spots early Saturday morning.

A very mild day is on tap for the first half of the weekend. After a chilly start, breezy south winds and plenty of sunshine should really kick-start a nice warm-up. Temperatures likely jump to near 50 by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs topping out near 57 in Omaha. Some areas south of I-80 could approach 60s degrees. The only drawback will be the wind, we could see some gusts to 35mph during the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Saturday evening, bringing cooler air back to the area. The front likely pushes through the metro between 4 and 7pm. Although there will not be a lot of moisture to work with, a few spotty showers are possible as the front moves through. The better chances for measurable rainfall will be east of the Missouri River. Behind the front, gusty northwest winds will drop temperatures back into the middle 20s Sunday morning. The cool northwest winds will continue throughout the day, holding our high to about 40 degrees. Although sunny skies return on Monday, it will still be a bit cool with highs around 44.

More Spring-like weather is expected next week, with high temperatures jumping back into the upper 50s on Tuesday, and potentially topping 60 by Wednesday. We may see a few more clouds on Thursday with a spotty shower possible, but the warmth will continue through the week. High temperatures may dip a little Thursday and Friday, but jump back into the upper 50s to near 60 by next weekend.

