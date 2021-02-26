Bellevue man among first to receive AFib implant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year 15 million Americans are diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or AFib.

The condition is most commonly treated with blood thinners. A clinical trial here in Omaha is working to change that.

As a coach for Bellevue Public Schools for 32 years being a champion is part of David Ksiazek’s nature.

“So, I was always active.”

In more recent years he’s had to slow down.

“All of a sudden they said you better go to a cardiologist because you have an irregular heartbeat,” said Ksiazek.

Ksiazek was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or AFib.

Since his diagnosis, he’s been on blood thinners.

“That’s a disadvantage because always in the back of your mind you could bleed out on blood thinners.”

That disadvantage is no longer a concern.

Ksiazek now has something in place of blood thinners it’s called the Watchman. It looks like an umbrella or jellyfish.

Ksiazek is one of the first in the Midwest to have it. CHI Health Bergan Mercy is the 3rd site in the world to test and implant the device in a patient.

“I have a model of a heart here.”

Cardiologist Dr. Himanshu Agarwal said, “A lot of times AFib presents with rapid heartbeat.”

As Dr. Agarwal explains, AFib begins in the upper chamber of the heart.

“So, they can complain of pounding in the chest, fluttering of the chest, sometimes it can go on for days that can make them very tired,” said Dr. Agarwal.

AFib patients also have a greater risk for stroke. Enter the Watchman, implanted right into the area of the heart where strokes begin.

So, there’s no place for clots to form and go to the brain.

The technology of the Watchman is not new, but the application is.

“We have used this device for a different application for patients who have problems with blood thinners and yes it works.”

The hope is this trial will show the Watchman as a viable treatment for all AFib patients like Ksiazek.

“I was really excited because I wanted to get off the medicine,” said Ksiazek.

A chance to get off the meds and get back to living life to the very fullest.

“Living on a lake, 8 grandkids, keep me hopping but I need that good heart in me to keep doing this stuff.”

Approval of the Watchman is still a ways out. There are still about 5 more years left of this clinical trial before it’s up for FDA approval as a first-line treatment.

