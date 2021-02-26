Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Conor Knopick

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Conor Knopick is one of the top ten wrestlers in the country in his weight class, 126 pounds, he’s also a two-time Class A state champion. One of four individual winners for Millard South that helped the Patriots win yet another team title.

Last year Conor won in overtime, this year he made it a point to not leave any doubt, no gray area. Knopick placed all four years in his high school career, fourth, third, first, and first.

The Patriots are loaded with division one college wrestlers and that includes Conor who will be going to Iowa State.

