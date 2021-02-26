About 25% of Nebraska National Guardsmen vaccinated with first dose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska National Guard has been there every step of the way throughout the pandemic, from housing Americans flown in from Wuhan early on, to helping with the testing process and more.

Now, they are helping local health departments with vaccines. But, what about the National Guardsmen?

Nearly a month and a half into the vaccination process, about a fourth of those enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard, have received the first dose of the vaccine.

“Everybody that’s come through has been super excited, very grateful, and a willing participant. Really, just excited to see everything happening and rolling out as fast as it has,” Master Sgt. Jaclyn Carlisle said.

Those serving in the military are volunteering to get the vaccine — it’s not mandated. The enlisted are getting doses from a special supply of the vaccine coming directly from the Department of Defense.

“It’s specifically for our members. It’s not taken away from what the state is given for the civilian population,” Carlisle said.

There is still a lot of work to be done, and the National Guard is planning to continue vaccine clinics well into the coming months.

“It’s been pretty amazing to see our team guard-wide how amazing that they perform under pressure, how easy and swift the plan is put into place and executed,” Carlisle said.

The Nebraska National Guard is working to set up clinics during training days so it’s easy for soldiers and airmen to get scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.