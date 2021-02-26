A look back: FBI Omaha’s Violent Crimes Against Children unit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A look back at the Child Exploitation Unit of the FBI that has become much more robust since it began more than two decades ago.

In the last year, there has been a wide range of arrests. A Council Bluffs man went to federal prison after kidnapping a four-year-old neighbor girl and taking disturbing photos of her. A state snowplow driver under investigation for child pornography drove into the Platte River when investigators believe, he spotted them following him.

And year-to-year, child trafficking prosecutions doubled in 2020.

“It’s so widespread. It knows no social or economic class.”

FBI special agent Jeff Tarpinian is the task force coordinator for the Omaha Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking unit. He’s retiring next month but wanted to take a moment to recognize the work put in by the local, state, and federal partners -- and how the “Violent Crimes Against Children” unit has evolved since its inception 25-years-ago.

“These are infants and toddlers - and you’ve heard the expression - the worst of the worst. That’s what this is. It is very troubling to look at every day,” said Tarpinian.

One of his most satisfying cases happened last year. The arrest and conviction of 33-year-old Devin Ashford of Lincoln.

At least three of the minor girls he forced into sex acts were runaways or in the foster system when he found them.

“He controlled them. Both physically and sexually abused them. He deprived them of food and other comforts to control them,” said Tarpinian.

The evidence showed Ashford pushed cocaine on them as he trafficked the girls here in Nebraska and Iowa, but also to Colorado and California.

“He ended up getting 27-years in federal prison.”

But the FBI knows there’s another person ready to take his place, searching for young people to manipulate online. Some even share best practices on how to abuse children on the dark web.

“These are individuals who will tell you I’m babysitting my niece on Friday, what type of drug could I use to make her drowsy, but not pass out? Or telling people my wife is pregnant in January, so I will have new material to put on the site,” said the agent.

It’s enough to make your skin crawl, but at the end of the day, law enforcement wants to make sure parents can talk with their children, question what an app does on their child’s phone, and be a resource if they get targeted by a predator.

“I got myself into a bind. I don’t know how to get out. Come to law enforcement. They are the victims. You did nothing wrong,” said Tarpinian.

The message from investigators: we can help you.

The work in a division that can be so disturbing -- employees must undergo a mental health check every year.

