Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Steady warming trend into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures out the door this morning we below freezing so any spots that look wet could easily be slick as melting and runoff continue. We’ll start the day with some clouds but we’ll see quite a bit of afternoon sunshine like yesterday.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 40s with a very light north breeze become south by the afternoon.

A few more clouds will move in Friday with a small chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon. Otherwise we’ll still get a chance to warm into the upper 40s with a SSW wind trying to gust to near 30 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The warmest day of the weekend will be Saturday with a high near 55 degrees as the clouds slowly increase. There is a 30% chance of some showers after 5pm lasting into the evening hours and perhaps changing to a mix overnight as the temperatures fall. Little to no impact is expected from this though as temperatures will be able to rebound above 32 quickly Sunday morning.

Several afternoons in the 40s and 50s are likely much of next week with very little precipitation to be found. Keep an eye on trends for next week right here.

