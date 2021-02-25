Pedestrian struck while working on car in Bellevue
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials say one person is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on 36th Street north of Highway 370.
Police say the person who was hit was working on their stalled car a little before 3 a.m.
The area is not well lit and officials say that could have played a factor in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
