Pedestrian struck while working on car in Bellevue

Sarpy County officials say one person is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on 36th Street north of Highway 370.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials say one person is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on 36th Street north of Highway 370.

Police say the person who was hit was working on their stalled car a little before 3 a.m.

The area is not well lit and officials say that could have played a factor in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

