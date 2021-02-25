OFD investigates east Omaha house fire Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was dispatch to a house fire near 13th and Ogden streets Thursday morning.

Flames and smoke were reported to be seen from blocks away.

According to neighbors, the house was unoccupied and under renovation.

A defensive attack was used until the fire was under control due to collapsed walls and the roof, according to the release.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

