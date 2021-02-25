Advertisement

New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand are optimistic they can save the 28 whales that remain from a mass stranding after refloating them for the second time in two days.

A pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was found stranded early Monday on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. Twenty-one of the whales have since died.

Volunteers first managed to refloat the surviving whales on Monday evening’s high tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beached themselves again.

So the volunteers refloated them again on Tuesday.

The whales have moved into deeper ocean than on the first rescue attempt, giving the rescuers hope they can be saved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Referee alleges assault during Northwest High School basketball game
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
The Burt County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old girl.
NSP: Burt County toddler found safe
Officer involved shooting at N. 56th and I-80
Second suspect in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln dies
Bill allowing conceal carry without permit introduced to Nebraska legislature

Latest News

Chris Helps, of Earlham, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting, Tuesday, Oct. 20,...
Iowa House passes voting limits bill
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Gov. Reynolds gives Iowa COVID-19 update
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
The Omaha Fire Department was dispatch to a house fire near 13th and Ogden streets Thursday...
OFD investigates east Omaha house fire Thursday morning
Sarpy County officials say one person is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on...
Pedestrian struck while working on car in Bellevue