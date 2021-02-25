Advertisement

Nebraska man arrested for murder in Colorado cold case

David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.
David Anderson was arrested in early February for a killing in Colorado in 1981.(Dawson County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A man tied to the killing of Colorado woman nearly 40 years ago was arrested earlier this month in Nebraska, authorities announced Thursday.

David Dwayne Anderson, 62, was arrested Feb. 10 for the killing of Sylvia Quayle, 35, in her home in Cherry Hills Village in August 1981, police in the Denver suburb said. According to court records, Anderson later appeared in court in Dawson County and waived his right to fight extradition to Colorado, KUSA-TV, which first reported the arrest, said.

The public defender representing him in Nebraska did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

Police began working with Denver’s Metro Crime Stoppers and forensic science computing company United Data Connect in January 2020 on the case. To identify a person of interest, genetic sequencing was done on DNA evidence from the case and then compared with information shared on public genealogical websites, United Data Connect co-founder and former Denver district attorney Mitch Morrissey said.

Police chief Michelle Tovrea said her thoughts were with Sylvia’s family, including her sister and brother-in-law, and the pain and loss they have suffered.

“I am pleased there is a path moving forward to seek justice in her death,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Referee alleges assault during Northwest High School basketball game
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28
Omaha man frustrated with demands to return unemployment funds
Paul Ruff
Deaf wrestler’s family wants apology, rematch after miscommunication at Nebraska championship
Bill allowing conceal carry without permit introduced to Nebraska legislature
The Burt County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Jade Nicole Sides, a 20-month-old girl.
NSP: Burt County toddler found safe

Latest News

Every year 15 million Americans are diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or AFib.
Bellevue man among first to receive AFib implant- 6:30 PM
Vaccine priority list disputes- 6:30PM
Vaccine priority list disputes- 6:30PM
“Everybody that’s come through has been super excited, very grateful, and a willing...
About 25% of Nebraska National Guardsmen vaccinated with first dose
COVID-19 Vaccine
‘I know I’m at high risk’: Nebraska age-focused vaccine schedule frustrates at-risk individuals under 50
Bellevue man among first to receive AFib implant