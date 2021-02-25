Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series postponed

LINCOLN, Neb. - This weekend’s Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series has been postponed.

“The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the two schools out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.,” a release states.

The events have been postponed due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“We are obviously disappointed that we won’t get to compete at Wisconsin this weekend, but our players understand that the health and safety of everyone is most important,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said.

Nebraska is scheduled to play next at Illinois on Friday, March 5 at 8 p.m. (CT).

