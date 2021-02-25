Maddie Clark beats the odds the making swimming state championships after being a wheelchair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maddie Clark is a decorated Marian swimmer, with three state championship medals. She won one as a sophomore and two last year as a junior. To build on those two special years she put a ton of focus into this year’s state championships. But it was a far different journey.

One included a nasty head-on collision, a hospital, and a wheelchair. Maddie was hit by a car that was out of our control on September 24th. Maddie was driving home from swim practice that night when the driver of the other car overcorrected after leaving the right of the road and came across into Maddie’s lane leaving nowhere to go on State Street, a two-lane street.

Maddie suffered at least eight fractures including four in her pelvis and because of those specific fractures she had to be in a wheelchair for two months. Not only was it a tough reality to accept, but she also lost a lot of strength without the ability to do anything physical.

When Maddie finally said goodbye to the wheelchair in November and started swimming she was not anywhere near the shape she had been in before the accident. She went to work and is now as strong as she was a year ago this time. Maddie will swim in college at United States Military Academy West Point, but first she will have a chance to add to her state championship collection.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.