Fremont-area residents advised of potential for Platte River flooding

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Some residents in low-lying areas around Fremont and North Bend were on alert Thursday evening as ice jams breaking up in the Columbus area

Dodge County authorities were advising of potential flooding in low-lying areas from 9 p.m. to midnight Thursday in the North Bend area and from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday around Fremont and asking residents there to make preparations to vacate their homes and businesses without much notice.

Comments on the Facebook post from Dodge County Emergency Management clarified that the advisory did not include the towns of North Bend, Fremont, or Inglewood proper.

This is an important message from Dodge County Emergency Management. This message is being sent on February twenty fifth... Posted by Dodge County, NE Emergency Management on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Authorities have been keeping a close watch on the Platte River in recent days, on the lookout for ice jams as the temperatures warm following some heavier snows in the area.

Dodge County EMA was also keeping an eye on the Elkhorn River for similar issues.

The ice jams prompted a flood alert from the National Weather Service in Omaha for those near the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers.

A Flood Watch is in effect for potential ice jams and melting snow leading to rising water along the Loup, Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. pic.twitter.com/Va41P3jYE7 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 25, 2021

