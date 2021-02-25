David’s Evening Forecast - Mild weather continues into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start this morning with a few icy areas on the roads, but sunshine brought a quick warm-up for the afternoon. Temperatures jumped into the mid and even upper 40s around the metro, leading to even more snowmelt. Clear skies and quiet conditions will continue into the evening, but conditions will cool off fairly quickly after sunset. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s, dipping into the 20s by late tonight. This will again lead to some icy areas developing just in time for the Friday morning drive.

A few more clouds will roll in for Friday, but temperatures will continue to be mild. We should warm into the middle 40s by the lunch hour, with highs topping out in the upper 40s for much of the area. Clouds may thicken up a bit during the afternoon and early evening as a quick-moving but weak system slides through the area. That system will not have a lot of moisture with it, but a few isolated rain showers will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for any rain will likely be east of the Missouri River. Any showers will be brief and light, with little in the way of measurable rain.

The warm-up continues on Saturday, with highs jumping into the middle 50s. Saturday evening will bring another chance for rain, this one slightly better for the Omaha metro. And rainfall will again be light, but showers may be slightly more widespread late Saturday evening into the overnight. Rain should move out by Sunday morning, but temperatures behind the system will be a touch cooler Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-40s. Well above average temperatures appeared poised to move in next week, with high temperatures jumping into the upper 40s on Monday, and upper 50s potentially by Tuesday. Several days in the 50s are likely next week, with only a slight chance for a few showers arriving by Thursday or Thursday night.

