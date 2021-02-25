Creighton returns from break with a lopsided 77-53 win against DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 11 days between blowouts at CHI Health Center. Creighton beats DePaul 77-53 with three players scoring a game-high 13 points. The trio is Marcus Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney and Christian Bishop. This comes a week and a half after the Bluejays dominated what was a 5th ranked Villanova team.

Creighton has now won seven of eight and improves to 17-5 overall, 13-5 in the BIG EAST. The Blue Demons did build an early eight-point lead, Creighton found a groove at that point putting together a 31-10 first half run that led to an 11 point halftime lead. The Jays spread it out even more in the second half. Creighton has won 19 of the last meetings 20 gainst DePaul with most decided by double figures, just like this game.

Only three more regular season games to go, the Jays will next travel to Cincinnati to play Xavier Saturday.

