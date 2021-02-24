Two Council Bluffs girls missing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police reported two missing girls on Tuesday.

Embrosia Smith, 14, and Zoey Valentine, 12, were last seen in the area of 500 Woodbury Ave at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Embrosia is 5 feet, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Zoey is 5′5, 140 lbs, with brown hair that is dyed pinkish with blue eyes.

The children’s parents were notified by their school around 10 a.m. that they weren’t in class. Police believe they aren’t in danger

You can call the Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728.

