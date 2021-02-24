Advertisement

Two Council Bluffs girls missing

(Left) Zoey Valentine, 12, and (Right) Embrosia Smith, 14, missing from Council Bluffs.(PHOTO: Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police reported two missing girls on Tuesday.

Embrosia Smith, 14, and Zoey Valentine, 12, were last seen in the area of 500 Woodbury Ave at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Embrosia is 5 feet, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Zoey is 5′5, 140 lbs, with brown hair that is dyed pinkish with blue eyes.

The children’s parents were notified by their school around 10 a.m. that they weren’t in class. Police believe they aren’t in danger

You can call the Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728.

