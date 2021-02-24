Advertisement

Teddy Allen scores 41 in Huskers three point loss to Penn State

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a career night for a couple of players including Teddy Allen who scored 41 points, one shy of the program’s all-time single-game record. That’s held by Eric Piatkowski and Teddy said he was not aware he was that close in the second half. No record and no win either, Penn State won their first on the road in the Big Ten 86-83.

Allen also had six assists, which Fred Hoiberg pointed out is very hard to do when you score 41 in a college basketball game. Teddy scored his first 39 points in the first 30 minutes and only needed three points in the final ten minutes to match the 42 point record, he also only needed four points in the final ten minutes to set a new record.

Myreon Jones also scored a career high for the Nittany Lions, he had 29 points.

The Huskers had a chance to send it to overtime, in the final ten seconds Allen passed the ball to Trey McGowens for a good look for three, a shot that would have gone in with five seconds remaining. Penn State did have a timeout and could have used it to draw something up.

It’s another challenging stretch for the Huskers with four games in seven days. Up next they travel to Illinois Thursday to face what we expect will be an ornery Illini team that was upset Tuesday at Michigan State,

